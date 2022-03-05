Ryder System (NYSE:R) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $2.200-$2.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:R traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 515,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,656. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.86. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $93.05.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.07%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on R. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 55.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 580,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,135,000 after acquiring an additional 206,653 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after acquiring an additional 136,186 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,544,000 after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,341,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.