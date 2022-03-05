uPlexa (UPX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $121.00

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $203,165.55 and approximately $121.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.