Brokerages Set Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) PT at $175.25

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.25.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colliers International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares set a $170.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock.

CIGI traded down $3.86 on Monday, hitting $124.42. 163,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.13. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.50. Colliers International Group has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $158.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Colliers International Group had a negative return on equity of 69.42% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is currently -3.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 17.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after buying an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth about $45,601,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,319,000 after buying an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,498,000 after buying an additional 130,422 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

