Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives $118.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $118.08.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $138.72. 2,784,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,669,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.47. Nucor has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $140.25.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 16.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nucor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after buying an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nucor by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after buying an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nucor by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after buying an additional 686,067 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

