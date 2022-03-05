$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) to report $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.23 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.63.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.95. 4,278,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,602. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.80. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $30.06.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.66 per share, with a total value of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

