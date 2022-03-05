Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.10. 7,694,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,045. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.13. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $141.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

