Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share.

NYSE BBY traded down $4.04 on Friday, hitting $106.10. 7,694,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,410,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.80. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Best Buy alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Best Buy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total transaction of $37,127.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.