Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. Decreases Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. trimmed its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 2,448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,815 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,121 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $150,253,000 after acquiring an additional 42,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $12.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.57. 2,181,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.66. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

In related news, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Stephens cut Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

