First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

About First Community (Get Rating)

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

