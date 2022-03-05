First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Short Interest Down 48.2% in February

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of FCCO stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,165. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $23.42. The firm has a market cap of $157.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64.
First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 25.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Community during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.
FCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Community in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.
First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.
