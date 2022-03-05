Short Interest in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) Rises By 66.7%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 138,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of F-star Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,642,000 after acquiring an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F-star Therapeutics by 548.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 244,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised F-star Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on F-star Therapeutics from $27.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.18.

Shares of FSTX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. 69,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,959. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62. F-star Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $15.50.

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

