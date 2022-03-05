Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 74.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 14,735 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.9% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.7% during the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 15.7% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NOW traded down $15.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.07. 1,387,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,986,712. The stock has a market cap of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $571.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $622.83. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total value of $405,973.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,741 shares of company stock worth $24,129,909 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

