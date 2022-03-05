Sentinel Price Up 0.8% This Week (DVPN)

Sentinel (CURRENCY:DVPN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Sentinel coin can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $48.56 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 14,930,310,730 coins and its circulating supply is 7,209,445,023 coins. Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

