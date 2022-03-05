VNT Chain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50,152.00 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. In the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $535,486.72 and approximately $50,152.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get VNT Chain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00035673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00104863 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNT Chain is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

VNT Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNT Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VNT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for VNT Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNT Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.