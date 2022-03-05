MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Tops $0.0035 on Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $877,780.95 and $3,067.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.90 or 0.00098634 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 247,284,855 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

