Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.08. 816,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,488. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

About Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.