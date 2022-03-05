First Citizens Financial Corp Purchases 308 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

First Citizens Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,980,709 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.