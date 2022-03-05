Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a hold rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

ALKS traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 927,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,067. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -77.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average is $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Alkermes news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 2,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $58,042.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,252,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,798,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 223,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at $13,171,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 305,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

