Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.650-$6.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the company from $199.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $228.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.14.

ALB stock traded down $7.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,953. Albemarle has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.64.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.80%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

