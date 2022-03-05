PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 380,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,696. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
