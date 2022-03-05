PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 87.3% from the January 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 380,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,696. PreveCeutical Medical has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

