Short Interest in RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR) Increases By 70.8%

RenovaCare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 70.8% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

RenovaCare stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.30. 6,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,596. RenovaCare has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77.

Get RenovaCare alerts:

About RenovaCare (Get Rating)

RenovaCare, Inc operates as a development stage company, which focuses on research, development, and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies that can be used for medical and aesthetic applications. Its flagship technology is the CellMist System, which consists of a treatment methodology for cell isolation for the regeneration of human skin cells and other tissues, and a solution sprayer device for delivering cells to the treatment area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenovaCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovaCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.