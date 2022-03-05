Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX) Short Interest Up 74.7% in February

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the January 31st total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,864,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SAPX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,622,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,322,004. Seven Arts Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

About Seven Arts Entertainment (Get Rating)

Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc is an entertainment company, which engages in film and music production. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

