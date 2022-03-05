Merculet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $227,445.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 5th. Merculet has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $227,445.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Merculet has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Merculet coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00044008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.40 or 0.06673501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,351.81 or 0.99838152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00048337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002908 BTC.

About Merculet

Merculet’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,353,850,898 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Merculet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Merculet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

