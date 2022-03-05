Reviewing Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) & DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT)

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) and DAC Technologies Group International (OTCMKTS:DAAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Snap-on 19.30% 20.26% 12.24% DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Snap-on $4.25 billion 2.61 $820.50 million $14.93 13.90 DAC Technologies Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Snap-on has higher revenue and earnings than DAC Technologies Group International.

Volatility and Risk

Snap-on has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAC Technologies Group International has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Snap-on and DAC Technologies Group International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Snap-on 1 1 2 0 2.25 DAC Technologies Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Snap-on currently has a consensus target price of $264.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.35%. Given Snap-on’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Snap-on is more favorable than DAC Technologies Group International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.7% of Snap-on shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Snap-on shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Snap-on beats DAC Technologies Group International on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Snap-on (Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-On Tools Group, Repair Systems and Information Group, and Financial Services. The Commercial and Industrial Group segment consists of business operations that serve the aerospace, natural resources, government, power generation, transportation, and technical education markets. The Snap-On Tools Group segment includes business operations primarily serving vehicle service and repair technicians through its worldwide mobile tool distribution channel. The Repair System and Information Gr

About DAC Technologies Group International (Get Rating)

DAC Technologies Group International, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of gun maintenance and gun safety products. It offers gun cleaning kits under the GunMaster brand, safety devices, gun locks, and other outdoor products. The company was founded by David Arthur Collins in July 1998 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

