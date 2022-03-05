Analysts Expect Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Summit Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Summit Materials reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Summit Materials.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,974,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,235,000 after acquiring an additional 172,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,089,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,908,000 after purchasing an additional 192,878 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Summit Materials by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,384,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383,606 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,947,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 88,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Summit Materials by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,161,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,497 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,088,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,885. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.52. Summit Materials has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $41.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58.

Summit Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

