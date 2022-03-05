$3.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) This Quarter

Analysts expect Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $3.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.31 and the highest is $3.84. Brighthouse Financial posted earnings of $4.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $14.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.30 to $14.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.75 to $15.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.
Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $1.72. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 243.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.
BHF traded down $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.06. The company had a trading volume of 675,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.41 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.29. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 1.48.
About Brighthouse Financial (Get Rating)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.
