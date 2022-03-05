Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $276,000 Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 486 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 892 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 302 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $674.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,570 shares of company stock worth $11,624,618. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $452.13 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.81 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $213.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $505.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.50.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

