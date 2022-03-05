Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Down 34.8% in February

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 116,600 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 31st total of 178,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 776,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PALI stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 125,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,351. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.02. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $16.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palisade Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palisade Bio, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery.

