FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,869 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $9,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 308.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $362,259,000 after buying an additional 1,227,285 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,753.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $496,034,000 after buying an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after buying an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $56,211,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Bank of America boosted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.48.

NYSE:FDX traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,458,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,949. The company has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average is $243.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

