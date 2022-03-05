Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.410-$3.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.56 billion-$53.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.71 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.870 EPS.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,729,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,570,820. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $45.27 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $234.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.89.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 2,974 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

