Analysts Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Price Target at GBX 3,238

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,238 ($43.45).

Several research firms have recently commented on DPLM. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,040 ($40.79) to GBX 3,290 ($44.14) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Diploma from GBX 3,150 ($42.26) to GBX 3,200 ($42.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($46.96) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, insider Barbara Gibbes purchased 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,256 ($43.69) per share, for a total transaction of £111,778.48 ($149,977.83).

Shares of Diploma stock traded down GBX 110 ($1.48) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,514 ($33.73). The stock had a trading volume of 135,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,089. Diploma has a twelve month low of GBX 2,286 ($30.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,504 ($47.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,859.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,017.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The stock has a market cap of £3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

