Zacks: Brokerages Expect Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Inseego also posted earnings of ($0.08) per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $72.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.19 million. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Inseego by 302.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Inseego in the third quarter valued at about $578,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Inseego by 329.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INSG traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.55. 821,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,692. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $478.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.62.

Inseego Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communication equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport, and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.