83,856 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Shares of BND traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,042,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.58. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $80.96 and a twelve month high of $87.07.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

