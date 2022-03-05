Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Analysts expect that Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) will announce $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.71 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.22 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

ARMK stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 1,087,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,533. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 257.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.17 and its 200 day moving average is $35.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

