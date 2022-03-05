Short Interest in Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Grows By 90.8%

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,800 shares, a growth of 90.8% from the January 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

CRRFY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 198,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,994. Carrefour has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Carrefour from €19.00 ($21.35) to €20.50 ($23.03) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Carrefour from €17.00 ($19.10) to €18.80 ($21.12) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Carrefour from €20.10 ($22.58) to €19.70 ($22.13) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carrefour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.88.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

