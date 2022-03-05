Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Short Interest Up 92.9% in February

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 27,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 12,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBAB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.16. 52,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,995. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12-month low of $19.95 and a 12-month high of $25.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

