NEXT (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.0786 on Top Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0786 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $489,383.52 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.96 or 0.00266301 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00013619 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001457 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001770 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

