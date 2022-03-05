Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.95.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Village Farms International by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 38,393 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 76.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $414,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36,259 shares during the last quarter. 20.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VFF traded down $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,073. Village Farms International has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $408.86 million, a P/E ratio of -115.97 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.14.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

