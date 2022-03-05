Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger updated its FY23 guidance to $3.75-3.85 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.850 EPS.

Kroger stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. Kroger has a 12 month low of $34.13 and a 12 month high of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Kroger from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $720,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after purchasing an additional 840,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,929 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Kroger by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after purchasing an additional 71,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

