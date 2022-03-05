Brokerages Set Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Price Target at $17.25

Shares of Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PVG shares. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Central Investment Group boosted its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 39,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PVG traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.89. 1,864,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,245. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

About Pretium Resources (Get Rating)

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.