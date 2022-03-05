Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

KTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

KTOS traded up $1.05 on Monday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,775,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,610. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.65. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $14.93 and a 1 year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $223,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $136,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,689 shares of company stock worth $1,722,621 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,278,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,456,000 after purchasing an additional 183,291 shares in the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 14.5% in the second quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 841,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,983,000 after acquiring an additional 106,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 53.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 389,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 135,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.