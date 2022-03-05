Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NLIT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,001,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,523,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $511,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,001,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Lights Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northern Lights Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. 2,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,784. Northern Lights Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09.

Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Northern Lights Acquisition Corp. is based in Denver, Colorado.

