Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) Short Interest Update

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 392,300 shares, a growth of 79.1% from the January 31st total of 219,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 482,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Neovasc by 60.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 118,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 2.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neovasc stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.16 and a quick ratio of 10.86. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.63. Neovasc has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVCN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neovasc in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

