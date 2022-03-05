Short Interest in Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP) Declines By 34.1%

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the January 31st total of 106,600 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ INDP traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.17. 40,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.69. Indaptus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $28.83. The company has a market capitalization of $34.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.94.

In other Indaptus Therapeutics news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indaptus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development and clinical trials. The company develops formulations of drugs using its proprietary gastric retention technology, the Accordion Pill. The Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to improve the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing efficient gastric retention.

