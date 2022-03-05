Short Interest in OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP) Expands By 80.3%

OceanPal Inc (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,600 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the January 31st total of 264,300 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OceanPal alerts:

NASDAQ OP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 15,193,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,224. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02. OceanPal has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $12.09.

OceanPal Inc is a provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s vessels currently transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials. OceanPal Inc is based in ATHENS, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OceanPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.