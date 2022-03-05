Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $7.93 Million Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises 0.2% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $7,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 329.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 18,689 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.40.

BX traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.16. 6,557,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,083. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.25%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 52,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,232,249 shares of company stock valued at $430,808,440. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

