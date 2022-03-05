Abner Herrman & Brock LLC Sells 706 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 2.2% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $16,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 44,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,428,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,911 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,781,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,507,000. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 90.9% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

TMO stock traded down $6.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $547.32. 1,316,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,784,489. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $586.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $597.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

