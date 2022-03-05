Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,695 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,600 in the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.43. 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,470,447. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $25.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

