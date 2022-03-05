Marks Wealth LLC Invests $259,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 35.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in FedEx by 593.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 312 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FDX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.48.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,301,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $206.31 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.89.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

