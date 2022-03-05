Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $618.65 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.050-$4.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUS traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $39.40 and a fifty-two week high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The company had revenue of $673.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NUS. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,770. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

