Cottage Street Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,579 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HP by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 39,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in HP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 33,461 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.35. 14,370,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,338,941. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 155.33% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

In other news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $297,813.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

